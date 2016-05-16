FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amaya reports Q1 revenues of $288.7 mln versus $272.3 mln
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amaya reports Q1 revenues of $288.7 mln versus $272.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc

* Qtrly revenues $288.7 million versus $272.3 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share $ 0.28

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.43

* For month of april 2016 , amaya estimates that unaudited consolidated revenues were approximately $96 million

* Special committee’s review of strategic alternatives is active and ongoing

* CEO David Baazov and Daniel Sebag , Amaya’s CFO, have advised board that they will not be standing for re-election as directors

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.50, revenue view c$378.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amaya reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
