BRIEF-Amaya reports Q1 revenues of $288.7 mln versus $272.3 mln

May 16 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc

* Qtrly revenues $288.7 million versus $272.3 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share $ 0.28

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.43

* For month of april 2016 , amaya estimates that unaudited consolidated revenues were approximately $96 million

* Special committee’s review of strategic alternatives is active and ongoing

* CEO David Baazov and Daniel Sebag , Amaya’s CFO, have advised board that they will not be standing for re-election as directors

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.50, revenue view c$378.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amaya reports first quarter 2016 results