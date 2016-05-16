BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q1 earnings per share $0.23

May 16 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc

* Reiterates guidance of between 50 and 60 metric tons of 24-karat gold processed in 2016.

* In q1, co sold about 14.8 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, an increase of 20.1% over 12.3 metric tons sold in q1 of 2015.

* Anticipates finishing construction of kingold jewelry cultural industry park by end of may 2016

* Kingold jewelry reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 sales rose 37 percent to $282.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)