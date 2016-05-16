BRIEF-Aramark prices senior notes due 2024 and 2026

May 16 (Reuters) - Aramark

* Aramark says priced a private offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Aramark says priced a private offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026

* 2024 notes are expected to constitute further issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2024

* Aramark announces pricing of senior notes