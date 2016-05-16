FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SIFCO Industries Q2 loss $0.05/shr from cont ops
May 16, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SIFCO Industries Q2 loss $0.05/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - SIFCO Industries Inc

* Continued to incur one-time costs in quarter related to delayed filing of our 2015 form 10-k

* With filing completed in late january, further cost impact from that experience will not affect future quarters of fiscal 2016

* Sifco industries, inc. (“sifco”) announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales rose 18.1 percent to $29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
