BRIEF-Spin Master announces C$130 mln equity financing
May 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spin Master announces C$130 mln equity financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Spin Master

* Offering includes a treasury offering of 2,450,000 subordinate voting shares by company for gross proceeds of approximately c$65 million

* Spin master corp says sale on a “bought deal” basis of 4.9 million subordinate voting shares of company at c$26.60 per subordinate voting

* Offering also includes secondary offering of 2.45 million subordinate voting shares by founders for gross proceeds of approximately c$65 million

* Spin master corp says will use net proceeds of treasury offering to reduce indebtedness under its revolving credit facility

* Spin master announces c$130 million equity financing and secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
