BRIEF-Logan International posts Q1 loss from cont ops of $0.12 per share
May 16, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Logan International Inc

* “We will pursue disposition of any non-core assets”

* “During quarter, we breached a financial covenant in our credit agreement”

* Will remain committed to maintaining at least a break even cash flow in order to minimize additional bank borrowings

* Lenders have granted a temporary waiver of breach

* Logan International reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $10.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

