May 17 (Reuters) - Gogold Resources Inc

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for advancement and development of company’s mineral properties in Mexico

* GoGold Resources Inc says agreed to sell, on a bought deal basis, 7.7 million units of company at a price of c$1.30 per unit

* financingGoGold Resources Inc announces C$10 million bought deal