BRIEF-Welltower closes $3.7 billion unsecured credit facility
May 16, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Welltower closes $3.7 billion unsecured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc

* Closed approximate $3.7 billion unsecured credit facility consisting of $3.0 billion revolving line of credit, $500 million term loan, cad 250 million term loan

* New facility replaces company’s existing credit facility of approximately $3.2 billion.

* Revolving facility matures may 13, 2020, and can be extended for two successive terms of six months each at company’s option

* Has an option to upsize revolving facility and usd loan by up to an additional $1.0 billion, in aggregate

* Has an option to upsize cad loan by up to an additional cad 250 million

* Facility also allows company to borrow up to $1.0 billion in alternate currencies.

* Welltower announces closing of expanded $3.7 billion unsecured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

