BRIEF-IDT says record date for spin-off of Zedge will be May 26, 2016

May 16 (Reuters) - IDT Corp

* Record date for spin-off of its subsidiary, Zedge Inc. will be May 26, 2016.

* Is spinning off its majority stake in zedge to IDT’s stockholders

* Prior to spin-off, IDT and certain other holders will capitalize zedge with $3 million in cash

* Beginning on May 24, entitlement to shares of Zedge Class B common stock will trade on NYSE market “when issued” market with ticker symbol ZDGE WI

* IDT announces details of Zedge spin off