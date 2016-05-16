FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDT says record date for spin-off of Zedge will be May 26, 2016
May 16, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IDT says record date for spin-off of Zedge will be May 26, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - IDT Corp

* Record date for spin-off of its subsidiary, Zedge Inc. will be May 26, 2016.

* Is spinning off its majority stake in zedge to IDT’s stockholders

* Prior to spin-off, IDT and certain other holders will capitalize zedge with $3 million in cash

* Beginning on May 24, entitlement to shares of Zedge Class B common stock will trade on NYSE market “when issued” market with ticker symbol ZDGE WI

* IDT announces details of Zedge spin off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

