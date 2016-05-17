FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortress paper announces first quarter 2016 results
May 17, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortress paper announces first quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd :

* Dissolving pulp market outlook for 2016 will continue to be positive

* Says management continues to focus on cost reductions, production and power generation to improve margins at fsc mill

* Says expects consistent Viscose Staple Fibre (“VSF”) and dissolving pulp pricing through Q2 of 2016

* Says collective agreements with unionized employees at FSC mill expired on April 30, 2016

* Bargaining negotiations with unionized employees at FSC mill are ongoing with an expected new agreement to be signed during Q2 of 2016

* Fortress paper announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
