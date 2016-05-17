FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Strategic Oil & Gas posts Q1 loss per share $0.01
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Strategic Oil & Gas posts Q1 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd

* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results and new board member

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd qtrly average daily production decreased 40 pct to 1,968 boe/d from 3,267 boe/d for Q1 of 2015

* Strategic had $26.5 million in working capital at March 31, 2016 which will fund ongoing operating,capital activities in near term

* Says is in planning stages for next phase of development at Marlowe, with capital spending program of about $15-20 million in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
