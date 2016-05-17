FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cyren Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cyren Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Cyren Ltd :

* Revenues for Q1 of 2016 were $7.4 million , compared to $7.0 million for Q1 of 2015

* Revenues for Q1 of 2016 were $7.4 million , compared to $7.0 million for Q1 of 2015

* Non-Gaap revenues totaled $7.5 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $7.0 million for Q1 of 2015, and $7.2 million for Q4 of 2015

* During quarter, Cyren paid down in full and terminated its line of credit, ending quarter with no debt

* Cyren reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q1 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.