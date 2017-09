May 17 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* Royal nickel corp qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Production from beta hunt mine in western australia during q1 2016 was 5.6 thousand ounces of gold mined

* Rnc continues to re-affirm guidance provided for beta hunt mine

