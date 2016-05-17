FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy says expects minimum average compounded annualized distribution growth rate of 20 pct for 2017, 2018
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy says expects minimum average compounded annualized distribution growth rate of 20 pct for 2017, 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy

* Expects distributable cash flow of $345 - $375 million and distribution coverage of 1.15 - 1.20x, for year ended december 31, 2016

* Tep also expects to grow its annualized distribution for 2016 by approximately 27 - 30 percent

* Also expects to grow its annualized distribution for 2016 by approximately 27 - 30 percent

* Says expects to grow its annualized distribution for 2016 by approximately 27 - 30 percent

* Expects a minimum average compounded annualized distribution growth rate of at least 20 percent for 2017 and 2018

* Management intends to recommend that board increase its qtrly distributions for q2, q3 of 2016 by about $0.09 per unit

* If tep’s q4 cash distribution grows about 25-30 percent, tegp would expect about 50-60 percent growth in cash distributions to class a shareholders

* Tegp continues to expect, 2016 class a cash distributions to grow about 2x distribution growth rate of co’s cash distributions

* Increases 2016 financial guidance and extends long-term guidance through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

