BRIEF-Omeros enters debt financing transaction for $20 mln in additional funds

May 17 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* Entered into an amendment to its existing credit facility to provide company with an additional $20 million in unrestricted cash

* Will issue warrants to lenders, exercisable for 7 years for up to 100,602 shares of common stock at an exercise price per share of $9.94

* Expects funding will occur on may 18, 2016.

* Omeros announces debt financing transaction for $20 million in additional funds