May 17 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects to begin grant-funded phase 1/2 evaluation of lymphoseek - iv in kaposi’s sarcoma patients in second half of 2016

* Navidea reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $23 million to $25 million

* Q1 revenue $4.7 million versus $2.1 million