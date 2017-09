May 17 (Reuters) - Takung Art Co Ltd

* Takung art co. Q1 2016 revenue up 197% to $3.8 million; net income rises 122% to $1.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)