May 17, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Children's Place posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.33/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc :

* Children’s Place reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Qtrly net sales $419.4 million versus $404.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $417.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a constant currency basis, Q1 net sales were $421.6 million, a 4.1% increase, compared to net sales of $404.9 million in Q1 of 2015

* Comparable retail sales increased 5.1% in Q1 of 2016

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted loss per share $0.22 to $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 guidance assumes a comparable retail sales increase of 1% to 2%

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.17 to $4.27

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.17 to $4.27, versus previous guidance of $4.00 to $4.10

* Says fiscal 2016 guidance assumes a positive low single digit increase in comparable retail sales for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

