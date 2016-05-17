FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Momo posts non-GAAP net income of $0.06/ADS
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Momo posts non-GAAP net income of $0.06/ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Momo Inc :

* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 93 percent to $50.9 million

* Qtrly diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was $0.03

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was $0.06

* Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) were 72.3 million in March 2016, compared to 78.1 million in March 2015

* Says membership subscription revenues were $14.9 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of 14% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
