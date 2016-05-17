BRIEF-Momo posts non-GAAP net income of $0.06/ADS

May 17 (Reuters) - Momo Inc :

* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 93 percent to $50.9 million

* Qtrly diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was $0.03

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was $0.06

* Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) were 72.3 million in March 2016, compared to 78.1 million in March 2015

* Says membership subscription revenues were $14.9 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of 14%