BRIEF-NQ Mobile enters into definitive agreement for FL Mobile divestment
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NQ Mobile enters into definitive agreement for FL Mobile divestment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* NQ Mobile enters into a definitive agreement for the FL Mobile divestment

* Company will receive all cash for FL Mobile Divestment consisting of RMB880.0 million from Dr. Shi

* Shenzhen Prince will acquire 64.87% equity interest in FL Mobile beneficially owned by company for a cash consideration of RMB3,243.5 million

* Transaction values entire FL Mobile business at RMB5 billion

* Shenzhen Prince plans to fund transaction by equity financing and entered into share subscription agreements with potential investors

* Shenzhen Prince will purchase remaining equity interest in FL Mobile held by Shi and Jinxin Hengrui by issuing common stock to them

* Will receive all cash for FL Mobile divestment from Shi for sale of 22.0% equity interest in FL Mobile

* Will receive 95% of cash consideration within 10 days of closing of such equity financing and remaining 5% of consideration

* Will receive RMB656.5 million from Jinxin Hengrui for sale of 13.13% equity interest in FL mobile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
