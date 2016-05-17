BRIEF-NQ Mobile enters into definitive agreement for FL Mobile divestment

May 17 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc
* NQ Mobile enters into a definitive agreement for the FL Mobile divestment
* Company will receive all cash for FL Mobile Divestment consisting of RMB880.0 million from Dr. Shi
* Shenzhen Prince will acquire 64.87% equity interest in FL Mobile beneficially owned by company for a cash consideration of RMB3,243.5 million
* Transaction values entire FL Mobile business at RMB5 billion
* Shenzhen Prince plans to fund transaction by equity financing and entered into share subscription agreements with potential investors
* Shenzhen Prince will purchase remaining equity interest in FL Mobile held by Shi and Jinxin Hengrui by issuing common stock to them
* Will receive all cash for FL Mobile divestment from Shi for sale of 22.0% equity interest in FL Mobile
* Will receive 95% of cash consideration within 10 days of closing of such equity financing and remaining 5% of consideration
* Will receive RMB656.5 million from Jinxin Hengrui for sale of 13.13% equity interest in FL mobile