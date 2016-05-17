BRIEF-Francesca's CEO Michael Barnes to resign

May 17 (Reuters) - Francesca’s Holdings Corp
* Q1 2016 preliminary comparable sales increase of 2% and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 expected
* Former lead director, Richard Kunes, has been named interim chairman, president and CEO
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Search for a permanent CEO has commenced
* Announces resignation of Michael Barnes Chairman, president and CEO