BRIEF-Bankrate says it would pay $20 mln in cash to a settlement fund

May 17 (Reuters) - Bankrate Inc

* Bankrate announces proposed agreement to settle private securities class action

* Under terms of proposed settlement, Bankrate would pay a total of $20 million in cash to a settlement fund to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of investors

* Approximately 70% of settlement fund is expected to be paid from insurance proceeds

