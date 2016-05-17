FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bankrate says it would pay $20 mln in cash to a settlement fund
May 17, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bankrate says it would pay $20 mln in cash to a settlement fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Bankrate Inc

* Bankrate announces proposed agreement to settle private securities class action

* Bankrate would pay a total of $20 million in cash to a settlement fund

* Under terms of proposed settlement, Bankrate would pay a total of $20 million in cash to a settlement fund to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of investors

* Approximately 70% of settlement fund is expected to be paid from insurance proceeds

* To settle private securities class action pending against company and certain current and former officers of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
