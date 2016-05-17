FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces reduction in workforce
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces reduction in workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces reduction in workforce as part of operating expense management plan

* Reducing its workforce by approximately 30%

* Expects to complete reduction in workforce immediately

* Reduction in workforce affects employees from Catalyst’s commercial team

* Believe currently available resources will be sufficient to complete development of and refile NDA for firdapse for lems, cms

* Reduction in workforce is part of ongoing efforts to conserve cash to complete requirements for NDA submission of Firdapse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

