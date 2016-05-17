FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Red Robin gourmet burgers reports Q1 gaap earnings per share of $1.03
May 17, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Red Robin gourmet burgers reports Q1 gaap earnings per share of $1.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 2.6%

* Red robin gourmet burgers inc says expects capital investments of around $190 million, which includes 13 restaurants acquired in first quarter

* Expects to remodel around 70 locations as part of its brand transformation initiative in 2016

* Red robin gourmet burgers inc sees flat to slightly negative comparable revenue growth for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.66, revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 10 basis point change in restaurant-level operating profit margin expected to impact eps by approximately $0.09 in 2016

* Red robin gourmet burgers reports results for the fiscal first quarter ended april 17, 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 8 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 revenue $402.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $415.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

