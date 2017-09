May 17 (Reuters) - Cemtrex Inc

* Net income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $829,896 as compared to $1.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2015

* Cemtrex announces q2 results with sales increasing 32%

* Q2 sales rose 32 percent to $18.91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)