BRIEF-Clearwater Seafoods Inc posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.04/shr

May 17 (Reuters) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc
* Clearwater reports record first quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016
* Q1 sales of $116.2 million, up 54 pct
* Q1 sales and gross margin helped by strong market demand in all regions as well as higher selling prices
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* “global demand for seafood is outpacing supply”
* "supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand"