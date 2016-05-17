FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clearwater Seafoods Inc posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.04/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc

* Clearwater reports record first quarter results supporting positive outlook for 2016

* Q1 sales of $116.2 million, up 54 pct

* Q1 sales and gross margin helped by strong market demand in all regions as well as higher selling prices

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* “global demand for seafood is outpacing supply”

* “supply of wild seafood is limited and is expected to continue to lag behind growing global demand” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

