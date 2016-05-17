BRIEF-Revelo establishes JV in Chile for Montezuma Project

May 17 (Reuters) - Revelo Resources

* Chilean subsidiary established a Chilean joint venture company with subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corporation

* Says Newmont has indicated that it plans to start drill testing of key anomalies on about 45,285-hectare Montezuma Project in Q3 2016

* JV is currently owned 51 pct by Newmont and 49 pct by Revelo, but Newmont has elected to pursue a further 14 pct (to 65 pct) in JV company

* Revelo establishes company with JV partner in Chile for Montezuma project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RVL.V NEM.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)