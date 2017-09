May 17 (Reuters) - Top Image Systems Ltd :

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $7.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Top Image Systems’ Q1 revenues grow 28% sequentially to $8.5 million, 60% of revenue is recurring

* Q1 NON-GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $8.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: