May 17 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc :

* Announces offering of Euro-denominated notes

* Indirect wholly-owned unit, Hanes Finance Luxembourg planning to offer EUR450 million amount of unsecured notes due 2024 in private offering

* To use net proceeds, cash on hand and future debt financings, to finance acquisitions of Champion Europe and Pacific Brands Limited