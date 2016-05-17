FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Peabody Energy receives final court approval of $800 mln DIP financing facility
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy receives final court approval of $800 mln DIP financing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy receives final court approval of $800 million DIP financing facility

* Financing by a lender group includes a $500 million term loan, a $200 million bonding accommodation facility

* Financing by a lender group also includes a cash-collateralized $100 million letter of credit facility

* Peabody has retained Jones Day as its legal advisor, Lazard as its investment banker and financial advisor

* Granted final orders approving several other motions, including approval of co’s long-term incentive plan for non-insiders

* Court granted approval for planned sale of co’s interest in Prairie state energy campus.

* Peabody Energy receives final court approval of $800 million DIP financing facility

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.