BRIEF-Peabody Energy receives final court approval of $800 mln DIP financing facility

May 17 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy receives final court approval of $800 million DIP financing facility

* Financing by a lender group includes a $500 million term loan, a $200 million bonding accommodation facility

* Financing by a lender group also includes a cash-collateralized $100 million letter of credit facility

* Peabody has retained Jones Day as its legal advisor, Lazard as its investment banker and financial advisor

* Granted final orders approving several other motions, including approval of co’s long-term incentive plan for non-insiders

* Court granted approval for planned sale of co’s interest in Prairie state energy campus.

