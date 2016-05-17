FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acxiom sees FY 2017 revenue of $870-$890 mln
May 17, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Acxiom sees FY 2017 revenue of $870-$890 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp

* FY2016 revenue view $838.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $0.55 to slightly higher

* Acxiom announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $870 million to $890 million

* Q4 revenue $225 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
