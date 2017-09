May 17 (Reuters) - Radian Group

* Committee has employed assistance of spencer stuart, and will take into consideration internal as well as external candidates

* Radian group inc says board has appointed a special committee to commence a search for his successor

* Radian ceo s.a. Ibrahim to retire in december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)