BRIEF-Gladstone Investment reports Q4 net investment income of $0.16 per share
May 17, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gladstone Investment reports Q4 net investment income of $0.16 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp

* Net investment income for quarters ended march 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, was $4.9 million and $4.6 million, respectively

* Net asset value per common share as of March 31, 2016 increased to $9.22 compared to $8.66 as of December 31, 2015

* Q4 net investment income per common share $0.16

* Gladstone Investment Corporation reports financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

