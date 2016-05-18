FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas Limited files for CCAA protection
May 18, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher Oil and Gas files for CCAA protection and receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20 million

* Says during CCAA proceedings, it is expected that company’s operations will continue uninterrupted

* There are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company

* Interim financing is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support business of applicants during CCAA proceedings

* Obtained approval to initiate a sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with CCAA proceedings

* Connacher Oil and Gas limited files for CCAA protection and receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20 million and initiation of sales and investment solicitation process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
