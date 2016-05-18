BRIEF-Macro Enterprises qtrly loss per share C$0.10

May 17 (Reuters) - Macro Enterprises Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Says expects Q2 revenues to be materially less than its Q1 revenues
* Qtrly revenues $9.1 million versus $30.2 million
* Despite current operating margin deficiencies co expects to return to bottom line positive cash flow in second half of 2016
* “Company is anticipating a protracted slower period of business activity over next 12 to 18 months”
* All figures in c$
