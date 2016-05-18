FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macro Enterprises qtrly loss per share C$0.10
May 18, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises qtrly loss per share C$0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Macro Enterprises Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Says expects Q2 revenues to be materially less than its Q1 revenues

* Qtrly revenues $9.1 million versus $30.2 million

* Despite current operating margin deficiencies co expects to return to bottom line positive cash flow in second half of 2016

* “Company is anticipating a protracted slower period of business activity over next 12 to 18 months”

* All figures in c$

* Macro Enterprises Inc announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue C$9.1 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
