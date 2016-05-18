FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macrogenics enters into agreement with Janssen to develop new dart molecule for treatment of cancer
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Macrogenics Inc

* Says co will receive a $75 million upfront license fee

* May elect to fund a portion of late-stage development costs in exchange for a U.S. and Canada profit share

* Macrogenics may elect to co-promote in United States

* Assuming successful development,commercialization, co could receive up to an additional $665 million in commercialization milestone payments

* Enters collaboration and license agreement with Janssen to develop new dart molecule for treatment of cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

