May 18 (Reuters) - Critical Elements Corp

* Entered into agreement to sell 14 million shares on a bought deal private placement basis at a price of c$0.37

* Intends to use net proceeds for exploration and development of company’s projects

* Critical element announces $5 million bought deal common share financing