May 18, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals posts Q1 earnings of $0.05/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd :

* ICL Israel Chemicals reports Q1 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 sales fell 9.7 percent to $1.27 billion

* Qtrly adjusted EPS of approximately $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company’s lower sales in quarter is attributed primarily to a decrease in volumes sold and a drop in selling prices

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share

* For 2016 and 2017, ICL’s dividend payout ratio will comprise up to 50% of its adjusted annual net income

* Qtrly operating income was impacted by lower sales volumes and prices in fertilizers segment

* Says adjusted company’s dividend policy

* Says to limit capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) so as not to exceed $650 million a year in 2016 and 2017

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd qtrly potash production 1.4 million tonnes versus 834,000 tonnes

* “Potash market is adversely affected by delay of 2016 contracts with China, which is usually a trigger for other markets”

* “Weak sales to China and India also hurt potash business profit margins” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

