BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.41/shr

May 18 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton

* Announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 results

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $5.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total backlog at quarter-end grew by 26.2 percent over prior year

* Says total backlog of $11.81 billion at quarter-end versus $9.36 billion quarter-end of last year

* Q4 revenue rose 6.1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)