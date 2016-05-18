BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics sees FY 2016 revenue $7.47 bln-$7.54 bln

May 18 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics completes effort to refocus on diagnostic information services; updates 2016 revenue outlook

* Full year 2016 EPS outlook remains unchanged

* FY 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million

* Plans to use proceeds of focus diagnostics transaction to repurchase Quest Diagnostics common stock

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.47 billion to $7.54 billion