FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics sees FY 2016 revenue $7.47 bln-$7.54 bln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics sees FY 2016 revenue $7.47 bln-$7.54 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics completes effort to refocus on diagnostic information services; updates 2016 revenue outlook

* Full year 2016 EPS outlook remains unchanged

* FY 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million

* Plans to use proceeds of focus diagnostics transaction to repurchase Quest Diagnostics common stock

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.47 billion to $7.54 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.