BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals announces closing of private placement and amended term loan
May 18, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals announces closing of private placement and amended term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces closing of private placement and amended term loan to fund pivotal Tivo 3 trial and combination PD-1 trial of tivozanib in renal cell cancer

* Entered into an amendment to its 2010 loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital Inc

* Pursuant to loan amendment, company borrowed an additional $5.0 million from Hercules

* If specified conditions are met, Aveo may borrow an additional tranche of $5.0 million from Hercules in first half of 2017

* If specified conditions are met, repayment of principal on Aveo’s loans may be deferred to begin in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
