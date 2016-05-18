BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals announces closing of private placement and amended term loan

May 18 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces closing of private placement and amended term loan to fund pivotal Tivo 3 trial and combination PD-1 trial of tivozanib in renal cell cancer
* Entered into an amendment to its 2010 loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital Inc
* Pursuant to loan amendment, company borrowed an additional $5.0 million from Hercules
* If specified conditions are met, Aveo may borrow an additional tranche of $5.0 million from Hercules in first half of 2017
* If specified conditions are met, repayment of principal on Aveo's loans may be deferred to begin in 2018