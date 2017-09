May 18 (Reuters) - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc

* Announces entering subscription agreement for $5.35 million private placement with EMR

* Deal for gross proceeds of approximately C$5.35 million

* Following close, EMR will increase holdings in Crystal Peak to about 84.8 million shares or about 43.8% of Crystal Peak’s shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)