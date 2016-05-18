BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 EPS of $0.21

May 18 (Reuters) - FLY Leasing Ltd
* Expect to meet goal of adding $750 million of aircraft to fleet this year
* Says board has approved an additional $30 million share repurchase program expiring in march 2017 to replace previous program
* Qtrly total revenue $81.2 million versus $123.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fly leasing reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S