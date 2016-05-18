BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 EPS of $0.21

May 18 (Reuters) - FLY Leasing Ltd

* Expect to meet goal of adding $750 million of aircraft to fleet this year

* Says board has approved an additional $30 million share repurchase program expiring in march 2017 to replace previous program

* Qtrly total revenue $81.2 million versus $123.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fly leasing reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S