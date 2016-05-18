BRIEF-NXP announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering

May 18 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV

* Announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering

* Subsidiaries NXP BV and NXP Funding LLC intend to offer senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Units also intend to offer senior unsecured notes due 2023

* Intends to use net proceeds to repay $500 million aggregate principal amount of its existing secured term loan B due 2020

* Total aggregate principal amount of $1,000 million for offering

* Says intends to use net proceeds to repay $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding senior secured notes due 2021