BRIEF-Analog Devices reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

May 18 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $779 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share

* Sees Q3 GAAP revenue $800 million to $840 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin to be stable sequentially

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.68

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $846.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Expect our B2B markets, in aggregate, to grow in mid-to-high single digits on a year-over-year basis in Q3"