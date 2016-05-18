FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulf Resources announces sales and earnings guidance for 2016
May 18, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gulf Resources announces sales and earnings guidance for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf Resources announces sales and earnings guidance for 2016

* For year 2016, Gulf Resources Projects annual revenue from $160-$170 million

* 2016 net income is projected to be between $35-36 million, compared to $34.1 million in 2015

* Sees 2016 fully diluted EPS should equal or somewhat exceed $0.74 reported in 2015

* For Q2, revenues should be between $49-$50 million

* Sees Q2 net income should be between $10-$11 million, as compared to $10.8 million in Q2 of 2015

* Sees Q2 EPS should be between $0.21-$0.24, compared to $0.23 in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

