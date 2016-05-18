FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NXT-ID, enters into purchase agreement for the acquisition of Logicmark
May 18, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NXT-ID, enters into purchase agreement for the acquisition of Logicmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Nxt-id Inc

* Id inc - deal for $20 million in cash

* Logicmark members will be paid an earn out based on achieving certain performance goals within next 18 months

* Id inc - financing for acquisition will be a combination of senior secured debt and equity

* Id inc - plans to integrate voice biometric technology, fall detection sensors and miniaturization skills to future versions of logicmark products

* Id, inc. Enters into purchase agreement for the acquisition of logicmark, llc.

