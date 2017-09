May 18 (Reuters) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

* Same-Store sales at company’s domestic franchise locations increased 2.1 percent in q4

* Rocky mountain chocolate factory, inc. Reports fy2016 diluted e.p.s. Of $0.73 on revenue of $40.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 revenue fell 1.4 percent to $11 million