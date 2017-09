May 18 (Reuters) - Ace Hardware Corp :

* Q1 net income of $26.1 million, a $3.8 million decrease from last year

* Ace hardware reports record first quarter 2016 revenues

* Q1 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 4.4 percent