May 18 (Reuters) - Cel-sci Corp

* Agreement with healthcare institutional investor to purchase about 10 million shares of common stock and warrants

* Sci corp says net proceeds of offering will be used for ongoing phase 3 study and general corporate purposes

* Sci announces $5 million registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)